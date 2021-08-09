09/08/2021

Celebrations in Offaly canal side village for 'bake' success

Pictured at Ballycommon Bake House celebrations are L to R: Caitlyn Dunne, Annemarie Conneely, Marie McGrath, Gerry McGrath, Mary Pilkington, Kevin McGrath and Aoife Pilkington (photo Bridie Roe)

Sometimes when all your stars align its possible to make a dream come true and so it’s the case of Aoife Pilkington and Ballycommon Bake House.

Dreams of Ballycommon Bake House first emerged a few years ago when Kevin bought Aoife a voucher for the Baking Academy of Ireland one Christmas. Aoife went back to college and studied a Certificate in Culinary Skills in AIT.

She then made the risky decision after 10 years as a veterinary nurse to leave her full-time position. When covid came and the pub (Ballycommon House) closed, they used this as an opportunity to redecorate and develop plans for Ballycommon Bake House. 

Ballycommon Bake House became a new addition to the Ballycommon Area located in the heart of the Midlands, on the Grand Canal and beside the new Greenway.

Since opening their doors, they have been blown away by the support from everyone.

Ballycommon Bake House celebrated their first year in business this week and wanted to mark the milestone by thanking their wonderful customers for all the support and encouragement through an eventful 12 months.

They have built a fantastic team beside them, which are the backbone of the business. Aoife and Kevin are excited for what the future holds and look forward to expanding their business, with the hope of offering you even more yummy treats and savoury options. 

