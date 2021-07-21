Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Offaly railway employee retires after almost half a century of service

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The end of an era was reached at Tullamore railway station recently when Pauline Scully retired after 48 years service.

Pauline, who hails from the Kinnitty area, worked for the train service in Dublin, Birr and Tullamore during her long career.

She was a familiar face to commuters and other rail users at Tullamore train station for many years.

Pictured at a presentation ceremony held at the station to mark her retirement were (l. To r) Caroline Barrett, District Office, Athlone, Olivia Minogue. Station Manager, Athlone, Tullamore and Clara, Pauline Scully and Derek Curran, District Manager, Galway. Photograph: Charlie Finlay

