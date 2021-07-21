Offaly railway employee retires after almost half a century of service
The end of an era was reached at Tullamore railway station recently when Pauline Scully retired after 48 years service.
Pauline, who hails from the Kinnitty area, worked for the train service in Dublin, Birr and Tullamore during her long career.
She was a familiar face to commuters and other rail users at Tullamore train station for many years.
Pictured at a presentation ceremony held at the station to mark her retirement were (l. To r) Caroline Barrett, District Office, Athlone, Olivia Minogue. Station Manager, Athlone, Tullamore and Clara, Pauline Scully and Derek Curran, District Manager, Galway. Photograph: Charlie Finlay
More News
Longford man Michael McDonald is in a critical condition after falling ill while on holiday in Gran Canaria
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.