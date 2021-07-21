Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Warm welcome for Offaly canal-side car park

The new car park at Digby Bridge. Pic: Charlie Finlay

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE development of a new car park adjacent to Digby Bridge in Cappincur has prompted a local councillor to call for a similar facility to be constructed on the Srah side of Tullamore.

The new car park was warmly welcomed by Cllr Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council.

Cllr Harvey has now called on the council to develop a similar car park in the Srah area of Tullamore which has witnessed parking problems due to the popularity of the Grand Canal Greenway.

The Tullamore based Fianna Fail public representative said people living in the Srah area had to contend with traffic congestion and with cars parked on the footpaths blocking their entrances.

He asked that a car park be developed there as soon as possible to facilitate walkers and residents. Cllr Harvey said it was great to see that the Greenway had proved so popular.

