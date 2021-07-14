Offaly girl cuts her lovely long locks for a brilliant cause
A young Offaly girl has said goodbye to her lovely long hair for a truly brilliant reason.
Nine-year-old Holly Spain from Tullamore recently got her cut for charity, donating 14 inches to the Rapunzel Foundation.
She also raised over €2,000 for LauraLynn - Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.
Donations can still be made to Holly's Chop by TAPPING HERE.
