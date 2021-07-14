Offaly people could win a fabulous house in fundraiser draw

KILLEIGH Community Centre Development Association has launched a major fundraising initiative to help raise essential money to build a community centre for the people of Killeigh and the surrounding areas.

The group have come up with a very innovative idea and are giving people an opportunity to win a house in the Royal Oaks Housing development in Enfield worth €355,000.

Tickets cost €100 each and all the funds raised will go the building of the centre.

The draw will take place on January 3, 2022 and the committee is hoping to sell 12,000 tickets.

PRO Martina Gorman said: ''we needed to go big if we were to achieve what we wanted.''

Martina said small fundraisers were never going to bring in the money needed for the project which will cost in the region of €850,000. The committee is hoping to begin work on the community centre in the fourth quarter of this year.

Tickets are on sale in Maunsells, and Chadwicks in Tullamore. Gorman's in Killeigh, Byrne's Geashill and Supervalu in Enfield.

It is also possible to buy a ticket online on www.winahouseinenfield.com

History of community centre

In October 2017, a local meeting was held to discuss the lack of a community centre in the village of Killeigh, Co. Offaly. Following on from this, the Killeigh Community Centre Development Association (KCCDA) was established in February 2018. The objective was (and still is!) to create a centre to meet the needs of the whole community, both young and old and to provide a place to hold meetings, to socialise and to cater for events.

Within the village is an existing Macra Hall which once was the vibrant focal point for the community but unfortunately it is currently dilapidated and in need of significant refurbishment. Since forming, the KCCDA has secured ownership of the site and in October 2020, planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of the existing hall into a modern multi-purpose community centre.

Essentially, the project is ‘shovel ready’ once the necessary funding is secured. It has been a long-standing ambition of many in the community to provide Killeigh Village with this much needed facility and now, more than ever, we are determined that we will achieve our goal.

However, in order to do so, we need your help by supporting our fundraiser Win A House in Enfield.