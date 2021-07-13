Offaly 'Camán agus Puc' challenge proves a huge success

MEMBERS of the biffochallenge team - Trish, John Dolores and Tony – pictured at the end of a long day in St Brendan's Park in Birr, where the “Camán Agus Puc” challenge took place.

The overall winner was Cathal Kiely with a score of 123.33yards. The under 16 boys winner was Robert Carney with 106.33 yards and the under 16 girls Emma Buggy with 62.66yard.

More results will be published in the coming weeks when the corporate board is compiled. This will have the the top 15 participants and their sponsors on the jersey with the remaining participants named on the board by score.

The corporate board will be proudly display on the Offaly Search and Recovery boat House in the peoples park in Banagher where it will remain until it is replaced after next year's final.

There are big plans to extend the competition next year which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The biffochallenge team wish to thank all that made this challenge such a success especially their partners Offaly Search and Recovery, Pat Thompson and the team at St Brendans Park in Birr. Cillian and Cathal Kiely for their expertise in running event and the many participants.

Watch this space over the coming weeks for more photos and updates from this the biggest biffochallenge.

For all the people who have taken on a challenge since March at home here in Ireland and further afield in Australia, Canada, USA, England, Scotland Wales and France the organisers extended their thanks.

The challenge has exceeded the 24k target by 2k with a grand total of 26k. The “Camán Agus Puc” challenge will drive the overall total to the region of 30k when all monies are collected.

The biffochallenge team and the greater Wallace and Clear families are eternally grateful for the wonderful support along the way.

They thank each and every person who helped them achieve this fabulous goal from the bottom of our hearts.

“This is a very fitting tribute to our brother Martin who in life was always there to help everyone or anyone. We'll Marty as you sit up there in your eternal resting place the helping goes on. Love and respect to you all,” commented John on behalf of all the team.