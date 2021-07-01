Angel garden for children who have died to be created in Offaly

A new charity is aiming to create a 'Heart Angel Garden' in Offaly and in every county in Ireland.

The Heart Angel is inspired by 9-year-old Béibhinn O’Connor from Cork who died last year and aims to celebrate and commemorate her life and the lives of other children who have passed away in Ireland.

Béibhinn suffered from a rare congenital heart defect, and she passed away on September 16 2020 after a routine procedure following open-heart surgery triggered a cardiac arrest.

Béibhinn’s mother Irene O’Connor says: “The gardens are inspired by positivity, kindness, creativity, and colour and will be rolled out throughout the 26 counties of Ireland in memory of children who passed. There will be a sculpture in each garden of the ‘Heart Angel’ which will represent children who have died. We want the gardens to be colourful, uplifting and inspiring to all members of society. We also want to lift the taboo of speaking about a child’s death and to create a place where their friends and family can remember them in a positive light. Béibhinn Hope O’Connor, during her short life, inspired everyone around her to ‘Be Kind’. She lived everyday like it was her last and has left behind a powerful legacy of kindness, love and positivity.”

€100,000 has been raised in Béibhinn’s name for children's charities since she died.