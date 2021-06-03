'Poos for the Blues' reaps rewards for Offaly ladies football club

Following an intense four-week period of planning and activity Tullamore Ladies Football Club’s much talked about fundraiser “Poos for the Blues” came to an end on Saturday in the glorious sunshine of Kilclonfert.

The main event of this novel fundraiser was to set the two bullocks, aptly named “Pooper and Scooper”, free to do their much-anticipated business.

The field, as well and the two handsome bullocks, were kindly loaned to the club for the day by Declan Bracken. The club is very thankful to the Bracken family who facilitated this for the club and helped out with the organisation and running of the event on Saturday.

In an unexpected turn of events the “Poos for the Blues” fundraiser was featured by Billy Keane in the “Today Show” with Máire and Daithí in their weekly round-up of national events.

It had caught his eye in a local paper, and he was highly amused by the very original approach to a fundraising campaign. Members of the club’s senior panel headed out to interview the bullocks in advance of the event, which led to the creation of fun and imaginative video that gained traction and attention across media outlets.

All members of the fundraising committee as well as the Bracken family were present when the two bullocks were released on Saturday. The field had been virtually squared up in advance by senior player Eimear Gallagher, following the close of ticket sales at midnight on Thursday. We are especially grateful to Eimear who scaled the map of the field in the early stages of the planning and then numbered it when sales were complete.

Everyone present for the event had prepared for a long wait, but in the end it only took a mere 15 minutes for both bullocks to do their business on the day. Following that the measurements were worked out by Maebh Coleman and Laura O’Sullivan and the winning squares identified. We are delighted to share that the owners of the winning squares were Gearoid Oman and Carrie Hanley.

Each were the proud recipients of our two main prizes worth €250, which were generously sponsored by Ciarán and Siobhán Stewart, Supermacs and Kieran Walsh, Simpli Baked. Gearoid Oman had bought the winning square for his parents Leo and Máirín, who have very generously donated their winnings back to the club.

The club were overwhelmed by the generosity of the sponsors of our two cash prizes, together with all of those who sponsored ‘splat’ prizes for the other lucky squares below.

We would like to congratulate all our winners and thank everyone who gave so generously to support our fundraiser:

1. €60 Restaurant Voucher, kindly sponsored by Glenisk - Square 25; Marie Claire Kennedy

2. €50 Restaurant Voucher, kindly sponsored by Glenisk - Square 425; Eoin Kelleher

3. Sweet Hamper, kindly Sponsored by Tasha O’Connor from O’Connor’s Shop - Square 210; Aideen Harte

4. €50 Restaurant Voucher, kindly sponsored by Dolan’s Gala - Square 548; Attracta Coleman

5. €50 Restaurant Voucher, kindly sponsored by Dolan’s Gala - Square 298; Sinéad Fadden

6. €30 Stodge Face Voucher - Square 301; Gerry Fagan

7. €30 Stodge Face Voucher - Square 411; Declan Bracken

8. €30 Stodge Face Voucher - Square 417; Mark Neville

9. €20 Voucher for Lidl - Square 353; Dave Kavanagh

10.€20 Voucher for Lidl - Square 250; Ina Dempsey

11.€20 Voucher for Lidl - Square 171; Pauline Curley

Thank you to Spar and Leavy’s Centra for providing refreshments for all our committee members on the afternoon as they waited patiently for Pooper and Scooper to perform.

The club would also like to thank ‘Future Ticketing’ who provided us with a user-friendly and efficient ticketing platform to manage ticket sales. Finally, this fundraiser could not have been the success it was without the support of the Bracken Family who gave the club full use of their farm in Kilclonfert on the big day. The future of Tullamore Ladies Football looks very bright indeed and it’s fair to say they are definitely moooooooving in the right direction!