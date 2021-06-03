ALERT: Tullamore courthouse evacuated during court sitting

TULLAMORE courthouse was evacuated during a court sitting this week after an alarm sounded throughout the building.

Monday's district court was underway with Judge Bernadette Owens presiding, when the incident happened.

Everyone, including gardai, defendants and court staff were ordered to clear the building while investigations got underway into the cause.

People were then informed it was safe to return only for the alarm to go off once again and the building had to be vacated a second time.

A spokesperson at Tullamore Court House has since clarified that a faulty sensor triggered the alarm to go off.