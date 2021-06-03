Gardai issue appeal after another trailer stolen in Offaly

Gardai have issued an appeal after another trailer was stolen from a farm in Offaly.

Birr Garda are investigating the theft of a trailer from Kinnitty/Kilcormac area between May 28 and June 1.

Both front lights are damaged and there is damage to the rear roof. It has a small fox decal on the side that's says 'registered with Tier Assets Agency'.

There has been a number of thefts in recent weeks including an Ivor Williams livestock trailer which was stolen in the Shannonbridge area over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

