Gardaí in Offaly raise an alert about the latest 'FluBot' scam

Gardaí in Offaly have raised the red flag about another of the numerous scams being operated by online criminals.

This time the alert relates to attacks on Android smartphones.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued the following warning

"Be aware of SMS texts and scams which contain links and potential spyware software called FluBot, which is malicious software affecting users of Android phones in Ireland, which can potentially allow criminals to steal passwords, financial and personal information from mobile devices.

"The scammers typically send a text message containing a link for the victim to click on to access details of a missed package delivery.

"When the link is clicked, the victim is then directed to a fake website replicating the legitimate delivery company’s site.

The victim will then be asked to download two files, which are banking Trojans, containing malicious code. Users will then be prompted to manually override and allow an untrusted app to download onto their phone," said the Alert.

The Gardaí are advising people to do the following to avoid being stung:

* DO NOT click on the link if you receive such a message and delete the message.

* If you are expecting a delivery, check on it's status through the Company’s official website.

* If you have clicked on the link and have installed the app, you are advised to perform a factory reset on the device and reset any passwords. If you use the same passwords on other accounts, you are advised to change those also.

* When restoring backups, do not restore from any backups created after you installed the malicious app, as these will be infected.

* Ensure Google Play Protect Service is switched on.