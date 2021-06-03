Successful Shakefest staged in Offaly despite Covid complications

AS with 2020, Shakefest like many other events, had to do so online due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Zoom workshops such as Moesha Kay’s AfroPop, Beluga Theatre’s ‘Dramanimals!’ and Mariel Sitka’s Golden Age of Bellydance were designed to be shorter and more introductory, to suit a wide audience and age range, as well as providing two fifteen minute pre-recorded abstract Paint Pouring tutorials for kids by Artscapades on the Shakefest Facebook page that can be called upon at any time, including on a rainy day!

Shivam Yoga Dublin has always travelled to Charleville Castle each year to conduct complimentary Yoga sessions on the grounds of Charleville Castle as an idyllic location to practice.

Shakefest usually hosts an exciting array of international art, dance and musical acts in the Charleville Castle Ballroom on the Saturday of the festival at 7pm each year. The Shakefest ‘Virtual Hafla’ was again not to be so as a physical event, but the committee decided to create another online video of various performances and art exhibitions to equally entertain.

Despite having to swim upstream as an online event during such a newly unrestricted and gorgeous weekend of May 29th and 30th, Shakefest succeeded in keeping their willing participants moving and shaking.

The Shakefest Virtual Hafla is still available on the www.shakefest.net homepage, on the Shakefest Youtube Channel and as well as on the Shakefest Facebook page for anyone to continue to view and enjoy.

The members of Shakefest would like to thank their Instructors and Performers again this year for sharing the love for their creative mediums online and in order to deliver an equally fantastic quality programme and video show. Shakefest would also like to thank all of their supporters, past and present as well as their fundraiser donors and artists who helped in providing some expense recovery for the celebration of cultural dance, art and music festival during this time.

The Committee are very much looking forward to the return to Charleville Castle, Tullamore, Co. Offaly next year for Shakefest 2022, perhaps with the introduction of a few online Zoom activities or Live Streaming as added bonuses to include more international participants from afar so easily – let’s embrace new opportunities!

Shakefest was supported by the Offaly County Council Arts Office.