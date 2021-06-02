Funding for Offaly parks to encourage a 'summer of play'

FUNDING has been announced for Lloyd Town Park and Connolly Kearney Park Playground in Tullamore as part of an initiative to encourage children to get outside and play in the coming months as Covid restrictions are relaxed.

The grants totalling €30,000 are being provided under the Summer of Play scheme and will also include funding for the playground in Ferbane.

Welcoming the news, Deputy Barry Cowen said the initiative will “see grants, supports and information resources rolled out over the summer months, creating opportunities for children and their families to enjoy a summer of play.”

Cllr Sean O'Brien said the “funding is very welcome as the summer gets under way and children and young people will want to be out enjoying themselves.”

“The playgrounds provide a safe environment for children and young people and it is important to upgrade the facilities and add new equipment as required,” stated Cllr O’Brien

Welcoming the refurbishment works, Cllr Declan Harvey said the summer would be an outdoor one for children and families as Covid restrictions were gradually eased by Government.

He said the town park and the playground at Connolly Kearney Park were very much valued by people in Tullamore and the surrounding areas particularly during the pandemic.