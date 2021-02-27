New mental health book urges you to 'Never Give Up'

A new book called ‘Never Give Up!’ by a man who has been through depression himself, and whose life has been greatly affected by it, is written to help people through their issues while also raising money for charity.

Gary Clinton is a now a depression coach and he specifically helps young men recover from depression but also works with women in need of help.

The message in the book is clear as it's the same message from a charity to which Gary is donating 50% of the proceeds from his book, Aware.

Aware is Ireland's is one of Ireland's leading charities in the field providing everything from helplines, to courses and lectures dedicated to depression.

Aware’s message is simple, 'recovery is possible' and that is a value Gary says he shares and believes in.

“If you feel down, do not fear, do not believe the self-sabotaging thoughts. Reach out. Reach out to Aware, here’s their helpline 1800 80 48 48,” says Gary.

You can also find resources on their website, aware.ie and Gary believes this will help you understand depression, which may be good to learn or note, as depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Depression is a worldwide issue, with over 260 million people being affected with more that are not counted.

According to Gary, depression is like Covid but it’s more silent, more horrible and more dangerous.

Ireland has the third highest rate of mental illness’s in Europe. In the last study of depression and anxiety of those aged between 15 and 25 , it has risen to 15% to 26%. From 2018-2019 the suicide rate has risen by 19%.

And it is an illness that has affected Gary directly.

“Unfortunately my dad is one of those statistics. He committed suicide in 2016 and this is when I was hit with depression. I turned to alcohol and drugs and masked my pain. I went down a dark hole. I needed help, but at the time I couldn’t see it. If I only knew what I know now?”

Gary continued, “the fact of the matter is, we need help, all of us. And there’s nothing wrong with that! In fact it’s advised by me to get help. I mean if you get help and become a better you, you will in turn help others, right? Look what happens on a plane if the facemasks drops down. Do you put the mask on the child first? No, you put it on yourself so you can then help the child. Help you, help yourself then you can help others! Get a hand, a guide, a coach.”

Gary says that when 'enough is enough' you have to reach out for help.

“Maybe it’s your relationships, maybe it’s your marriage, your family life! Which are all relationships. The quality of your life is the quality of your relationships,” he says adding, “maybe it’s the relationship with yourself.

Maybe you haven’t treated you and your body very well, but it’s never to late! Reach out and get help.

Gary says that no matter where you turn for help, it's important to reach out.

“I have listed above Aware’s helpline, I recommend them if you need help. I will also recommend me. I recommend any therapy, medication or natural treatments that will help you. Which will help improve your relationships. I’m a coach, I teach my clients how to use and track money Maybe it’s the relationship you have with money as money is a massive problem for people here in Ireland.”

“I help my clients get into a peak state of mind. Are you tired when your finished work? Or do you go to work for pleasure? Do you enjoy your life or hate it!?

“Again, It’s never to late. And recovery is possible. My name is Gary Clinton my number is 083 885 6620. Reach out, call, message. Any time and day. Depression doesn’t sleep. Doesn’t care if your black or white, rich or poor.

“And you might say you don’t have depression and great! You don’t have to have depression to move forward with a plan in your life! You need help though, just like me, just like the reporter who gave me a chance to share with you. Help is great. Reach out! You’ll get a copy of my book just for reaching out to me!”