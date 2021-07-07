1,500 awaiting theory test appointments in Tullamore this year

1,500 awaiting theory test appointments in Tullamore this year

1,500 awaiting theory test appointments in Tullamore this year

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

1,521 candidates have a confirmed theory test appointment in Tullamore for the remainder of this year, up to December 31, 2021. This does not include the many others awaiting appointments in Tullamore and elsewhere. 

This figure was released by the RSA to Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan who has continually called on the Minister for Transport and Road Safety Authority to ensure that the maximum number of Driver Theory Tests appointments can be carried out in the coming weeks and months.

Deputy Nolan recently said that her office is being contacted on a daily basis by people who are enduring major levels of inconvenience and threats to their livelihood because they cannot access timely appointments for the test.

"It is an absurd situation and one that has become a major problem for people largely because the Driver Theory Test was not been deemed to be an essential service under Level 5 restrictions.

"This is the kind of excessive caution that has landed tens of thousands of people where they are today and has led to the creation of a massive backlog within the system that will take months to address if the process is not targeted and applications are not prioritised according to need.

"My office has a great deal of success in convincing the RSA that certain applications need to be prioritised, either because employment depends upon it or essential work cannot be carried out without.

"The RSA are asking people for continued patience but from what I am hearing, patience has well and truly run
out and people want a return to normality immediately,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

High failure rate among Offaly household septic tanks

PROPERTY WATCH: Five houses in Offaly for sale for less than €150,000

No Covid-19 bonus for Offaly health workers on the pandemic battle frontline

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie