WATCH: Offaly pub sums up frustration with indoor dining delay

WATCH: Offaly pub sums up frustration with indoor dining delay

WATCH: Offaly pub sums up frustration with indoor dining delay

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A lot has been said about the Irish weather over the years. As Pat Shortt once said in a D'Unbelievables sketch; 'it would be a lovely little country if we could only roof it.'

Well, unfortunately, we can't do that as per the guidelines recommended by NPHET and endorsed by the government. The realm of indoor hospitality is off-limits. If we roofed the country to keep out the rain, we'd have to then close it until July 19, at the earliest, possibly...you know the score!

If the ordinary punter is deeply frustrated by the restrictions and delay to the return of indoor dining, originally planned for today (July 5), then publicans and restauranteurs up and down the country are apoplectic. 

Outdoor dining is fine in spells - that being sunny spells - but as we know, they are far and few in Ireland.

The Brewery Tap in Tullamore summed up the frustration as they posted a video of a ferocious shower dampening all spirits at their premises on Sunday: WATCH BELOW:

No canopy or awning was going to protect outdoor diners and drinkers from that rain and so the story goes for weary business owners. Their business depends solely on the most unreliable of old friends; the Irish summer!

More rain on the way in Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

Offaly resident's garden left in a mess by rogue tradesmen

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie