WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for parts of Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for parts of Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday.

The Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning is for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, and Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be unseasonably wet and windy.

Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground. Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas.

The warning is valid from 3am on Monday morning until 10pm on Monday.