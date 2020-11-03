Retired academic seeks to sue Irish hospital over 'catastrophic injuries'

A retired US academic who wants to sue University Hospital Limerick for alleged medical negligence has brought a High Court action over the Minister for Social Protection's failure to provide him with a PPS number.

The action has been brought by 79-year-old Thomas Regelski, who the court heard requires a Personal Public Service (PPS) number in order to bring a High Court claim against UHL.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan heard that Mr Regelski, who resides in Helsinki, Finland was holidaying in Ireland when he was admitted to the hospital in June 2019.

The plaintiff claims he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated with several different antibiotics, including an antibiotic called Levoflaxin, and steroids.

He claims that arising out of his treatment he subsequently developed bilateral rupture of his Achilles tendons. He further claims that national guidelines advise against the use of Levoflaxin and steroids combination.

This, he alleges, is due to the risk of adverse reactions, including tendon rupture, especially in his age group.

Mr Regelski claims that due to the alleged negligence he was confined to a wheelchair for four weeks as a result of his ruptured tendons.

He wants to the sue the hospital for medical negligence over the catastrophic injuries he claims he suffered, but to do so he requires a PPS number.

In his High Court judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Mr Regelski said he applied for a PPS number last June and provided the department with all the required documentation.

However, he has not received one, despite requests being made by his lawyers to the department to do so.

He claims the failure to provide him with the PPS number prevents him from issuing proceedings against the hospital.

While he is not an Irish national the court heard that there is no legal impediment preventing him from being given a PPS number, the court heard.

As a result of the failure and inordinate delay to issue him with a PPS, he now seeks an order compelling the Minister to issue him with the number.

Mr Regelski also seeks a declaration from the court that the Minister's failure to issue him a PPS number infringes on his right of access to the courts.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

The judge said he hoped that the matter could be resolved before the case returns before the Court in December.