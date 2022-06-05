Mother-of-two dies after car crashes into water in Cork

A woman who died after a car entered the River Lee in Cork city has been named as mother-of-two Gillian Daly.

The 44-year-old woman died while two children are receiving treatment in hospital following the incident on Friday evening.

The two children, believed to be aged 10 and 12, were rescued from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Daly, a primary school teacher from Douglas, died after the car drove off Kennedy Quay shortly before 9pm.

Gardai are treating the crash as a tragic accident.

Ms Daly’s body was recovered from the River Lee by Irish Naval Services’ dive team hours later after the car was submerged in the water.

Her remains were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation into the incident, gardai said.

She is survived by her husband John O’Connell and sons Evan and Luke.

Her funeral is to take place on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet.