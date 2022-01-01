Teenage motorcyclist killed in accident in Dublin
A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in an accident in Dublin
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision in Ballymun, Dublin today (January 1)
Shortly after 3:30pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at Sillogue Road, Ballymun following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.
It’s understood the motorcyclist, a male aged 19 years, was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamp post while traveling on Sillogue Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collison investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site. Local diversions are in place. The deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue and the Coroner has been notified.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Pictured from L-R: Pat Minnock of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Paddy Sheridan, Liz Moran, Margaret Macken, Larry Fleming of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Joe Higgins, Chairman Tubber GAA Club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.