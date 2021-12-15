Animal welfare groups across Ireland to receive almost €4million in funding

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced funding of more than €3.7million to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide.

Minister Charlie McConalogue unveiled the funding on the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day, an initiative to raise awareness of animal welfare.

To mark the day, the Fianna Fáil minister is to visit donkeys housed at Farmleigh Estate and the Donkey Sanctuary as well as the DSPCA headquarters in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

“I am delighted that on the first ever Animal Welfare Awareness Day, I can acknowledge the fantastic effort and commitment of our amazing animal welfare organisations and, indeed, the many volunteers dedicated to animal welfare,” the minister said.

“These organisations play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.

“In line with our commitment in the Programme for Government, these awards mark the largest award of grant funding to animal welfare bodies ever made by my Department. This additional support will make a real difference to the welfare of animals nationwide.”

Minister McConalogue said that animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens.

“We are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing,” he added.

“Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.

“To, ensure that funding for animal welfare bodies has the most impact nationwide, this year, my department has aligned our funding model with the animal welfare policies, objectives and priorities outlined in the new Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025.”

The minister also urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

“A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment,” he added.

“There is excellent advice on my Department’s website and from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice.”