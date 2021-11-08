Batches of popular coffee product removed from Irish supermarket due to allergy fears
Batches of a popular coffee product are being removed from an Irish supermarket due to allergy fears.
Supervalu posted a notice on their website recalling Frank & Honest Cold Brews (250ml) because of the presence of undeclared gluten.
An oat latte drink was discovered as having been incorrectly packed into batches with the use-by dates of 3/5/22, 4/5/22 and 5/5/22.
This may make the batches unsafe for consumption for consumers allergic or intolerant to gluten.
Those affected are encouraged to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.
