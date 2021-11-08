Decisions due this week on plans to demolish two pubs in Offaly

Decisions due this week on plans to demolish two long standing pubs in Offaly
Offaly County Council is due to decide this week on plans to demolish two long standing pubs in Offaly.
Permission is being sought to demolish The Hoppers Pub in Walsh Island and another on Main Street in Shannonbridge.
In the case of Hoppers Pub, permission is being sought to demolish the pub, the existing derelict shop and sheds to make way for the construction of eight two-story houses.
In the case of the former pub in Shannonbridge, permission is being sought to demolish the pub to allow for the construction of six houses. The application was lodged by Roger and John Ryan. The pub to be demolished is located between Fallons and Killeens.
Decisions on both developments are due this week from Offaly County Council.
