What to do if your car is hit by an uninsured driver - AA Ireland

Given this news, many people may be worried about what would happen if they were involved in a collision with an uninsured driver. The good news is that if you sustain an injury or damage to your vehicle as a result of the actions of an unidentified or uninsured driver, the costs of this are likely to be covered by the MIBI. But, if this were to happen to you, would you know how to go about making a claim?

If you have a comprehensive insurance policy, you must file a report with your own insurer who will handle the claim on behalf of the MIBI. For AA Car Insurance customers, you can file a claim by calling our dedicated 24/7 claims line on 0818 467 101 or 1800 771 800 for Liberty. From there, claims advisors will be able to guide you through the next steps.

If you don’t have comprehensive cover, you must proceed slightly differently as outlined in the steps below.

1- Visit the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland website to notify its team of a claim or to download a copy of the claim notification form.



2- Complete the form including as much detail as you can about the incident and any resulting damage/injury,



Keep all the relevant paperwork from the incident as this may help speed up the claim process.

Submit the form as soon as possible.

The MIBI will acknowledge receipt of the documents and begin its investigation. Depending on the nature of the incident, this may take some time but if you have not received a response within 10 working days we’d advise you to follow-up with MIBI directly.

