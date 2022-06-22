Search

22 Jun 2022

What to do if your car is hit by an uninsured driver - AA Ireland

Recently released data from the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has revealed that the number of uninsured private vehicles in Ireland reached 174,177 in 2021, a jump of more than 23,000 vehicles since 2018.

What to do if your car is hit by an uninsured driver - AA Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jun 2022 11:58 AM

Given this news, many people may be worried about what would happen if they were involved in a collision with an uninsured driver. The good news is that if you sustain an injury or damage to your vehicle as a result of the actions of an unidentified or uninsured driver, the costs of this are likely to be covered by the MIBI. But, if this were to happen to you, would you know how to go about making a claim?

If you have a comprehensive insurance policy, you must file a report with your own insurer who will handle the claim on behalf of the MIBI. For AA Car Insurance customers, you can file a claim by calling our dedicated 24/7 claims line on 0818 467 101 or 1800 771 800 for Liberty. From there, claims advisors will be able to guide you through the next steps.

If you don’t have comprehensive cover, you must proceed slightly differently as outlined in the steps below.

1- Visit the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland website to notify its team of a claim or to download a copy of the claim notification form.


2- Complete the form including as much detail as you can about the incident and any resulting damage/injury,


Keep all the relevant paperwork from the incident as this may help speed up the claim process.

Submit the form as soon as possible.

The MIBI will acknowledge receipt of the documents and begin its investigation. Depending on the nature of the incident, this may take some time but if you have not received a response within 10 working days we’d advise you to follow-up with MIBI directly.

https://www.theaa.ie/blog /uninsured-drivers/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media