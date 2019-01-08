Another successful year for SEAT sales

SEAT’s remarkable renaissance continues with the brand announcing a strong sales performance for 2018.

SEAT in Ireland delivered a total of 3,700 cars in 2018 which marks a phenomenal increase of 11.5% compared to a market that’s back 4.5% on 2017.

This performance means SEAT is currently enjoying a 3% market share which is up a staggering 20% year on year. Fuelling SEAT’s success in the Irish market is its outstanding SUV range which continues to resonate with Irish motorists.

The SEAT Arona, which was awarded Irish Small Crossover of the Year 2019, accounted for 23.4% of sales in 2018 while the SEAT Ateca closely follows the Arona with 21% of SEAT sales this year.

Meanwhile SEAT Ireland has high hopes for the all new SEAT Tarraco 7-seater SUV the latest addition to the impressive SEAT range which is available from January 2019.

Hallmarks of the SEAT brand, the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Leon continue to be held in great esteem by Irish motorists.

The SEAT Ibiza has enjoyed a very successful year, representing 25.7% of total sales while the SEAT Leon remains ever popular contributing to 19.5% of the overall sales this year.