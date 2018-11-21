Volvo XC40 is crowned Irish Car of the Year 2019

The Irish Car of the Year Awards in association with Continental Tyres took place earlier this month at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin.

The Volvo took the top award with its XC40 model which was also named as Irish Compact Crossover of the Year category winner.

ICOTY Committee member Bob Flavin said: “Congratulations to the Volvo XC40 for winning through from a field of some 48 new models launched this year on the Irish market.”

The category winners:

Ford Focus - Irish Small / Compact Car of the Year 2019

SEAT Arona - Irish Small Crossover of the Year 2019

Volvo XC40 - Irish Compact Crossover of the Year 2019

Skoda Karoq - Irish Medium Crossover of the Year 2019

Volkswagen Touareg - Irish Large Crossover of the Year 2019

Mercedes Benz CLS - Irish Executive / Premium Car of the Year 2019

Ford Fiesta ST - Irish Hot Hatchback of the Year 2019

BMW M5 – Irish Performance Car of the Year 2019

Nissan Leaf - Irish Green / Efficient Car of the Year 2018

Nissan Leaf E Pedal - Irish Car of the Year Innovation Award 2019

Apart from the Innovation category award winner, the nine other category winners were all in the running for the top honour with the judging panel of some 33 journalists electing the Volvo XC40 by a very slim margin. The 2018 Irish Car of the Year award was won by the Peugeot 3008.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter was voted as Irish Van of the Year 2019.