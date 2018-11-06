Contracts signed for €3m roadworks near Offaly border

There was good news this week for many in South Offaly as Tipperary County Council, along with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, announced that McAvoy Contractors Ltd have been awarded the contract for a pavement strengthening contract on the N52 national secondary road through Borrisokane.

The contract was signed on November 1 at Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Nenagh.

The scheme commences at approximately 1.3km south of Borrisokane town centre, running through the town centre and finishing approximately 0.6km out the N52 Birr road from the junction with the N65.

The works will improve this section of road in terms of load carrying capacity, driveability, safety, drainage and will significantly enhance the general urban environment in the town. The total project cost is approximately €3m.

Works are due to commence at the Nenagh end of the scheme this November and will continue for approximately 12 months.

The proposed scheme involves: re-construction of approximately 2.2km of roadway; undergrounding of overhead services; erection of public lighting columns; drainage works; street landscaping; footpath replacement works; regulation of street parking; repair works to the Mill Race culvert at the junction of the N52 and N65.

Cllr Mattie Ryan, Cathaoirleach for Tipperary County Council and Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District welcomed the news.

"I ask the public, residents and business people in the town to bear with the contractor in order to minimise disruption during the course of the project. The council will work very closely with the contractor to minimise the disruption," he said.

Joe MacGrath, chief executive, Tipperary County Council said: "This much-needed project is welcomed and it will address an infrastructural deficit in the town which has been apparent for some time."

He said that the council had been working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance these works and he was delighted that these will be commencing soon.

"The residents and business people alike will have an improved roads infrastructure in their town which will see the benefits in their surrounding area and which in turn will bring social and economic benefits. Tipperary County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation during the process," said Mr MacGrath.