New beginnings for school as appointment of new Principal announced

Ms Patricia Higgins and Mr Paul Fogarty.
BEFORE Easter the school community at Our Lady’s Templemore congratulated Ms Patricia Higgins on her new appointment to the position of Assistant General Secretary at the Joint Managerial Body (JMB).
All wish her every success and happiness in her new role and thank her for her 18 years of dedication to Our Lady’s Templemore. Ms Higgins will take up her new role on August 1st 2022.
Since then the Board of Management have announced the appointment of Mr Paul Fogarty as Principal at Our Lady’s Secondary School. Paul has a strong track record as a teacher and school leader at Our Lady’s. They know he will ensure the continued delivery of quality teaching, learning and above all care for the students. Mr Paul Fogarty begins his appointment on August 1st. The entire school community wish him success and happiness in his new role.
