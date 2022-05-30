29 housing units to be completed in Birr MD

Senior Engineer John Cunningham told the May meeting of Birr Municipal District that the construction of 29 Council housing units will be completed in Birr MD by the end of 2022.

These include 18 units at Kylebeg, Banagher; four units in Moneygall; and seven units in Beechgrove, Belmont.

Cllr John Clendennen said he was glad to hear this. “It's very hard to get an affordable place to rent in the District,” he remarked, “therefore these units are very important.”

Mr Cunningham said the total housing stock in Birr MD is 703 units. He said 363 maintenance requests were received for the MD at the end of April 2022. He said the planned maintenance programme is ongoing, which includes boundary treatment, kitchens, smoke alarm systems, and window restrictors.

“Every effort is being made,” he commented, “to maximise funding and ensure that properties are not left void for extended periods.”

He added that the total number of HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) tenancies in Birr MD is 175.

Cllr Clendennen added that while some progress has been made regarding the provision of housing units, there remain a significant number of vacant properties in the county.

Cllr John Leahy said there are a lot of problems in the housing situation in Ireland. It's a frustrating situation, he said, which has been going on for a very long time.

He added that he was glad to hear that the Disabled Person's Grant (DPG) has been increased this year. He was told that the DPG costs are like everything else in the housing industry at the moment - “they have gone through the roof.”

Mr Cunningham said the Council plans to improve its inspection regime of its HAP units.

He told Cllr Leahy that the government department is instructing the Councils to build houses, not acquire them.