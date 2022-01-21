Roscrea engineering students invent ingenious telescopic straw holder

Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal students won an award for their ingenious design in a national engineering and science competition.

In October all second year engineering students took part in a design challenge run by I-Form in conjunction with UCD and Stryker. Divided into teams, the students were asked to design and 3D print a device to improve health for you or someone in your community.

Their designs and prints were then entered into an all island competition with other schools and the students came up with some fantastic ideas - including an ergonomic crutch handle to reduce stress on wrists and hands; an electronic medicine dispenser operated by a time lock; a diabetes organiser; a toothbrush holder for someone in a cast and a telescopic straw holder to fit on any size of cup.

In late November the Miko team of Sarah Egan, Seamie Cleare, Seán Fitzpatrick, Janus van der Merve, James Grimes and Calvin Delaney-Walsh were awarded second place in the junior category for their telescopic straw holder. The rationale behind the product was to allow someone unable for whatever reason to drink from a normal cup to now do so.

Solutions to this issue in care settings can be quite regressive as they resemble cups used by babies and toddlers which can be debilitating. The telescopic straw holder can be fitted to the top of any cup allowing the user to have their favourite cup or at least a normal one and does this by means of a spring loaded telescopic mechanism allowing it to be fitted to the top of any cup holding the straw in place for drinking.

Well done to all the students that took part and congratulations to the Miko team on their fantastic achievement and big thanks to Mr. Hogan for all his time and efforts with the students.