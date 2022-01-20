St Brendan’s CS Birr students inspired by their involvement in Junk Kouture

Ciara Hoyne and Alison O’Meara are pictured with some friends with their creation #savethebeesJK2022.
A number of students from St Brendan's Community School in Birr are involved in this year's Junk Kouture and have been very busy preparing for the competition in recent weeks.
Junk Kouture inspires young people to design, create, collaborate and challenge the status quo. Students design, create and model fashion, made from recycled materials. Students in TY have been busy adding the finishing touches to their creation.
Everyone is looking forward to the finished creations and seeing how far they can progress in the competition.
