14 Jan 2022

New building project in Our Lady’s Templemore due to start this month

Ms Patricia Higgins, principal Our Lady's Templemore, students from the ASD class, Diarmuid McKeogh builders, Philip Ryan; Project Architect, ABN, Annette Doyle; Project Controls Manager, ABN

Reporter:

John OCallaghan

14 Jan 2022

On November 2nd Our Lady’s Templemore learned that their proposed building project was granted approval by the Department of Education to proceed to the construction phase.
They were thrilled with this good news as the building of an autism facility was identified as a key priority at Our Lady’s in 2014 when they opened their first class for students with a diagnosis of autism. They are delighted to announce that McKeogh Brothers Ltd will build the new facility.
The multi-million-euro investment will deliver a state-of-the-art autism facility on the ground floor and it will also include classrooms, offices and a toilet block on the second floor. The new facilities will ensure high levels of comfort for students and the additional space will enhance the learner experience for all.
The planned building project will ensure that the school is best placed to serve the needs of the community for decades to come. The construction phase will commence in January, and it is expected that the work will conclude within twelve months. They look forward to the official opening of their new facility in the 2022/2023 academic year.

