12 Jan 2022

Cowen welcomes €20,000 investment in sensory garden in Crinkle

Deputy Barry Cowen

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

FIANNA Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, has welcomed €20,000 in funding for a Crinkle group to develop sensory gardens for people with disabilities in Offaly.
Applications for funding were open to organisations providing services and supports to children and/or adults with disabilities, which are funded by the HSE through a Section 38 or Section 39 Service Arrangement.
Sensory gardens are designed to stimulate the senses. The plants and the materials are specifically chosen to stimulate the senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and sound. While sensory gardens are popular with the entire community, they are particularly beneficial to children and adults with Disabilities.
Deputy Cowen commented, "I was delighted to receive confirmation from my party colleague and Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, that the Rehab Group located in Millbrook House, Crinkle, Birr are one of 65 successful applicants and as a result will receive €20,000 as part of this tranche of funding.
"There is so much evidence that highlights how sensory supports including sensory gardens improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, as well as provide an accessible space to enjoy.
"I am sure that these gardens will be greatly utilised by people with disabilities, their families, friends and the wider community," concluded Deputy Cowen.

