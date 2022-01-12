HSE conclude staff interviews for Birr Community Nursing Unit

Deputy Carol Nolan
THE HSE’s Chief Officer for the Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, Mr Des O’Flynn, has confirmed to Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan that staff nurse interviews have concluded for staff expressing an interest in Birr Community Nursing Unit (CNU).
Deputy Nolan had previously received assurances from the HSE in November 2021 to the effect that the organisation was committed to prioritising the Unit for a staff nurse recruitment campaign.
“I am happy to hear that the staff nurse interviews have concluded and that the process of making Birr Community Nursing Unit fully accessible is continuing.
"As I understand it from my engagement with the HSE this week, the matter is now with the HSE’s HR department for processing," she added.
"I am also assured by the Chief Officer that every effort is being made to expedite this process.
"This is something that I will be monitoring closely given the clear and present need among the local community for the Unit to operate at full capacity.
"The Chief Officer has also confirmed to me that there continues to be 76 registered beds at Birr CNU and that number is certainly one that we do not want to see reduced,” concluded Deputy Nolan.
