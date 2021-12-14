Offaly communities encouraged to take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas

AIB Birr Branch, proud partner of the GOAL Mile, has teamed up with GOAL Mile Organiser, Emma Nee Haslam to encourage communities across Offaly to step up together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas season.

For over 40 years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas to enable its work supporting vulnerable communities in 14 countries across the globe. In Ireland a mile is simply 2,000 steps but for many in the developing world it takes thousands of steps to simply access water, get to school or even reach a hospital.

AIB is committed to building sustainable communities. In supporting GOAL and encouraging communities across the island of Ireland to step up together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas, AIB is helping reach vulnerable communities already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.

People can take part in the GOAL Mile in a number of different ways, be it in one of the more than 150 GOAL Miles events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

GOAL Mile locations in Offaly include Edenderry AC Seniors, Derry Rovers Track and Emmet Square, Birr. AIB will also be supporting GOAL by encouraging people to take part in the GOAL Mile through a radio, print and on-line advertising campaign asking people to step up together this Christmas season.

AIB Birr Branch Manager Julie Martin said, “The GOAL Mile, which is already a well-established event in many of the communities that we serve, helps transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people. This year we are committed to working with GOAL to make it the biggest GOAL Mile yet and are asking people across Offaly to step up together to complete a mile for GOAL. In doing so, together we can help GOAL reach vulnerable communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.”

Birr GOAL Mile Organiser, Emma Nee Haslam is thrilled to be planning this year’s event. Ms. Haslam said, “The GOAL Mile is a big Christmas tradition here in Birr and is very close to people’s hearts. By turning up to Emmet Square on Christmas Day the people of Birr and the surrounding area are showing incredible compassion for the communities in need across the world that GOAL supports. We are so proud to play our small part.

People can step up together to take part in the GOAL Mile by visiting www.goalmile.org. They can register to take part in one of the hundreds of AIB GOAL Mile events taking place across the island of Ireland, sign-up to organise a new event, or pledge to take their 2,000 steps at any time throughout the month of December. Donations to GOAL can be made at www.goalglobal.org/donate.