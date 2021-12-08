Taste of Christmas brings burst of footfall to busy Roscrea

Roscrea burst into life over the weekend as the annual highlight of the festive calendar, the Taste of Christmas event in the majestic Blackmills setting, brought out large numbers.



Parking spaces were hard to find and the streets were filled with busy shoppers in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday, as the very popular annual Christmas festival and extended opening hours in shops on Sunday created a very festive atmosphere and a bumper Christmas spend in the Market Town.



Traders reported a very healthy weekend and children were delighted to meet Santa in person, as families carefully observed the current Covid protocols and ensured a very memorable and safe weekend full of Christmas cheer. The annual event has built a reputation as a Christmas favourite after several successful years and draws repeat visitors and exhibitors from all over the country every year.



Founder of the event, Roscrea based Fianna Fáil Tipperary County Councillor, Michael Smith, told the Tribune the unique nature of the event drew people and traders in their droves. The colour, décor, aroma and lighting attracted both exhibitors and public in large numbers, while outside unseasonably warm December sunshine lit up the scene for the full two days of fun.



Santa, who's freedom was somewhat curtailed by Covid-19 still managed to put a smile on so many children’s faces, Cllr. Smith said, adding that visitors were treated to a cornucopia of cakes, pastries, homemade brown bread and all types of arts and crafts and Christmas presents which he said “flew off the stalls”



Visitors also responded in great numbers to the Mason's Journey fundraising campain in aid of local boy Mason Fletcher and his family and Roscrea Gardaí oversaw parking and traffic-flow in the town.



“For my part as Chairman of the Festival Committee it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in this successful venture”, Cllr. Smith told the Tribune and he thanked the Office of Public Works, Tipperary County Council and the large of volunteers and friend for all their hard work.



“There were many favorable comments from the visitors who are very happy with the arrangements for strict adherence to the rules in this Covid-19 era. The general feeling was that the Black Mills Taste of Christmas gave the people a lift in these difficult times,” Cllr. Smith said.



Commenting on the Taste of Christmas, Seamus Browne President of the Roscrea Chamber of Commerce, said “the big turnout for the Taste of Christmas in the Blackmills not only brought good business for the exhibitors, but was also important to the shops in general. Well done to everyone who made this such a huge success for the town”.



Cllr. Michael O’Meara, local trader and Chairman of Nenagh District Council, sold his his last batch of organic honey at the event and described the scene as “two great days, we even had a cure for arthritis. It was truly amazing to see so many musicians both young and old give so much enjoyment over the full festive period”.