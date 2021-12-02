Great response to Roscrea's Mary's Meals campaign

A four-figure sum was collected in copper coins
The organisers of the Mary's Meals fundraising campaign in Roscrea wish to thank everyone from the area for the phenomenal response they received.
"Mary's Meals is the simple solution to world hunger - we work with some of the worlds poorest communities, where hunger and poverty can stop their children from gaining the vital education that can be their ladder out of poverty", Angela Moore said.
Mary's Meals recently held a collection of copper coins in the Roscrea area and contributes to a campaign where €18.35 provides school meals for a child for the entire school year.
"Mary's Meals are extremely grateful for the €1000.96 which was collected locally and in surrounding areas. The majority of this amount was copper coins that people had lying around in jars and tins. This money will make a great impact on the children it will support. The generosity of donors is very much appreciated", Angela said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.