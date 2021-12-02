Search

02 Dec 2021

Great response to Roscrea's Mary's Meals campaign

Great response to Roscrea's Mary's Meals campaign

A four-figure sum was collected in copper coins

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

The organisers of the Mary's Meals fundraising campaign in Roscrea wish to thank everyone from the area for the phenomenal response they received.

"Mary's Meals is the simple solution to world hunger - we work with some of the worlds poorest communities, where hunger and poverty can stop their children from gaining the vital education that can be their ladder out of poverty", Angela Moore said.

Mary's Meals recently held a collection of copper coins in the Roscrea area and contributes to a campaign where €18.35 provides school meals for a child for the entire school year.

"Mary's Meals are extremely grateful for the €1000.96 which was collected locally and in surrounding areas. The majority of this amount was copper coins that people had lying around in jars and tins. This money will make a great impact on the children it will support. The generosity of donors is very much appreciated", Angela said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media