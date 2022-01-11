WEATHER FORECAST IRELAND: Met Eireann forecasts how long high pressure will dominate weather in Ireland

Met Eireann is forecasting that high pressure will continue to dominate the weather in Ireland for the foreseeable future bringing settled weather for an extended period of time

In its monthly forecast, Met Eireann is forecasting that high pressure will continue to dominate the weather in Ireland up to and into the start of February.

However, Met Eireann does state with its monthly forecast that while monthly forecasts can at times provide an insight into weather patterns in the month ahead, they should not be used for specific planning purposes as they have generally low skill compared with the 10-day forecast.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland from January 14 to January 20 says there is a strong signal that high pressure will dominate our weather during this period, bringing settled conditions nationwide through the week. It will be drier than normal across the country. Temperatures will range between normal over the southern half of the country and a degree above normal further north. Hazardous weather is unlikely in this period.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland from January 21 to January 27 says high pressure is set to continue its dominance into this week, keeping conditions largely settled over Ireland. It will remain drier than normal in all areas and temperatures will be slightly above average across the country also. Once again, hazardous weather is unlikely.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland from January 28 to February 3 says that during this week, high pressure is signalled to remain the dominant driver of our weather but it will slip slightly further south, putting Ireland in a predominantly westerly airflow. This airflow will feed in more showers and rain at times and, as a result, conditions will be slightly wetter than normal in the north and west. However, it will stay drier than normal in the south and east. Temperatures will fall back closer to average but will still be slightly above the normal. Despite the increased rainfall, high pressure close by will likely keep any hazardous weather at bay.

The Met Eireann monthly weather forecast for Ireland from February 4 to February 10 says that high pressure once again will be the main feature of the weather for Ireland in this period but indications suggest that it will begin to weaken. This will allow further showers and spells of rain to make their way across Ireland from the Atlantic. As a result, rainfall will be normal or slightly above across the country for the period. Temperatures will also decline a little further, falling back to around normal in all areas.