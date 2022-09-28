Ballinamere-Durrow and St Broughan'sto battle for Offaly Ladies Football intermediate title

Search

28 Sept 2022

Ballinamere-Durrow and St Broughan's battle for Offaly Ladies Football intermediate title

Emma Hand, Ballinamere/Durrow.

This is a huge day with Ballinamere-Durrow and St Broughan's reaching this decider for the first time having both only forming in recent years, the strides they have made have been very impressive.

Glenisk Offaly Ladies Football Intermediate Final: Ballinamere/Durrow v St Broughan's, Bretland Park Clara - Sunday October 2nd at 1pm

For Ballinamere/Durrow they will be looking to the experience of former St Rynagh's and Offaly player Fiona Stephens for guidance as they prepare for their biggest day in their clubs short history.

The experience Stephens will bring to the table along with the growth of players like Roisin Mealiffe, Emma Hand and Saorah Doyle, will be be very important - all three featured for Offaly intermediate footballers National league success and saw championship game time early on in the summer. These girls will be instrumental if B/D are to get over the line.

Like their opponents, St Broughan's have some experienced heads of their own at their disposal, none more so than Kym Furey, an All-Ireland winner with Offaly in 2013 who also featured with Edenderry in senior championship earlier in her career.

Her presence in the forward line has been immense throughout their journey and was a joy to watch so far as the current league champions look to seal the double.

A big game will be needed from current county player Aoife Carey along with Catherine Bennett and Ciara Milner who have been playing some lovely football over course of the campaign for Mark Daly's outfit who are eager to get up to top flight football for the 2023 season.

Verdict - This is a very tough one to call, but based on league and group form here St Broughan's will carry the slight favourites tag, but certainly don’t be surprised if the Ballinamere/Durrow ladies take a scalp here. 

