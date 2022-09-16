Lorrha Development Association addresses biodiversity loss

WE hear a lot about biodiversity these days. What is it anyway and why is it getting so much attention? Biodiversity - or biological diversity – is the term given to the variety of all life on Earth. People depend on Biodiversity in their lives in ways that are not always apparent or appreciated. We rely on it to provide us with food, fuel, medicine and other essentials that we simply cannot live without.

However, despite its importance, biodiversity loss is happening at unprecedented rates, impacting human health worldwide. An example is the decline at an alarming rate of our pollinating insects, especially bees. It is estimated that over one third of our food crops worldwide rely on pollination by insects with bees providing 70% of this. Without effective pollination we could face lower production and higher food costs.

Biodiversity is being lost because of human activities – land use change, pollution, habitat loss, poor water quality, chemical waste contamination and climate change all contribute to biodiversity loss and can pose considerable threats to human health. It is therefore, now imperative that every individual, every community, large and small takes action to safeguard the variety of life on earth: biodiversity.

Lorrha Development Association became increasingly aware of the biodiversity crisis, mainly through their involvement with the Tidy Towns competition over the years. As a response to this awareness, they have been giving the ‘Nature and Biodiversity in your Locality’ category of the competition top priority. Their actions to protect biodiversity have included planting pollinator-friendly flowers and shrubs, taking steps to manage some grassy areas for wildlife, situating nesting boxes and planting wildflower areas. They held a ‘Biodiversity Day’ in 2019 to raise awareness. The local schoolchildren were involved in this and have over the years been involved in related projects.

More recently, they made a successful application to the Community Foundation for Ireland for funding to employ an ecologist who has, since the beginning of this year, been working with the local community, doing the necessary surveys and preparation to develop a Community Biodiversity Action Plan.

As part of this preparation they organised a Biodiversity workshop during the recent Heritage Week. This workshop took place in Friars’ Park, Lorrha, facilitated by ecologist Anne-Marie and attended by a sizeable group of people who all enjoyed a lovely sunny Sunday morning in the outdoors. The children among them were thrilled to discover a variety of mini-beasts – a grasshopper, a beetle, a spotted ladybird, a worm and a hairy molly. They found wildflowers such as forget-me not, fumitory, speedwell and scarlet pimpernel.

All these living things, plants and animals as well as humans, do not live in isolation. We are all linked in what is known as the ‘web of life.’ Under the guidance of Anne-Marie they discussed and made plans for enhancing the existing biodiversity in the park, the pollinator-friendly plants they would plant in the beds, enhancement of the wildflower area already there and a community orchard with a variety of apple trees and a couple of benches so visitors to the park can sit and relax in an oasis of calm and peace. The children were delighted to help when they were invited to take up standing positions so they could visualize where the apple trees would be growing. Assuming that their Community Biodiversity Action Plan wins approval, they look forward to making a further successful application next year, for funding towards its implementation.

In conclusion – in the face of report after report on the deteriorating health of our planet, the loss of biodiversity and the melting of Greenland’s icesheet, it is all too easy to feel powerless. The task we feel is too great. But remember – Our Small Changes Can Make a Big Difference! Everyone can do their bit to protect Biodiversity and help halt the damage being done to our plants and animals and the landscape, waters and habitats in which they live.