Offaly-based business ‘The Factory’ shortlisted in SEAI Energy Awards

LOCAL Offaly-based business ‘The Factory’ has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards 2022 for the award in the Small and Medium Business category.

They are among the cohort of energy-conscious businesses, colleges and communities that have been selected for their dedication to an energy-efficient way of working. The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector. A total of 33 applicants across 10 categories have been shortlisted. Winners will be announced at the national awards ceremony in October, this will return in person for the first time in three years following online ceremonies during Covid.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions, inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers and their dedication to the climate action movement.

Congratulating the entrants and finalists, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business Supports and Transport with SEAI said: “It is the 19th year of the Energy Awards and each year the SEAI team, and our external VIP Judges, continue to be blown away by the quality of entries, and the grassroots climate action underway in all pockets of our society. We received 107 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the movement, reshaping our communities and businesses, and encouraging every one of us through their action. With the urgent need to accelerate climate action in the context of energy supply constraints and rising costs, their work is more important now than ever and we hope they can provide an example to others.”

This year’s categories include Energy Team or Manager of the Year, Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation, Inspirational Energy Community, Energy in Buildings, Public Sector, Large Business, Small and Medium Business, Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy, Transport and Residential Energy Upgrades.

For more information on the SEAI Energy Awards 2022 and full details on the finalist’s projects, visit www.seai.ie/energyawards .

The Factory is an eco-print and graphic design studio. The Factory is now generating 65% of its electricity on-site via wind and solar power. It has installed LED lighting, an air-to-water heating, a solar PV array, a small wind turbine and invested in an electric vehicle for local deliveries. Other measures implemented include a four-day work week and managing five acres of land for biodiversity. The Factory is determined to make its sustainable energy journey fully transparent, and it has shared its journey and results on social media. The data shows how small businesses can be more sustainable and the Factory wants to empower similar businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.