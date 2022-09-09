Offaly businessman says Shannonbridge development is 'pioneering project'

OFFALY businessman Nigel Reams has said his company's new development in Shannonbridge is a pioneering project in the energy sector.

Known as Shannonbridge B, the €130m project involves the location of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and a synchronous condenser (a device which maintains system voltage) on a site beside the now closed Shannonbridge peat-fired power station.

Shannonbridge B is also across the road from another BESS which was developed by Mr Reams' company, Lumcloon Energy.

Lumcloon Energy is working in partnership with global Korean giant, Hanwha Energy, and together they have also built a BESS at Lumcloon, near Boora.

Addressing an audience at the launch of construction work on Shannonbridge B – which will create 150 building jobs – Mr Reams said: “Shannonbridge B is our third grid support project in Offaly and follows the highly successful Lumcloon BESS nearby and Shannonbridge BESS which you may have just seen on your arrival.

“For the first time at utility scale, Shannonbridge B will combine a long duration energy battery with a synchronous condenser to provide a full suite of system services. Delivering this pioneering project will involve collaboration between Hanwha Energy and Siemens Energy.”

The event in Shannonbridge was attended by An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, Minister of State Pippa Hackett, and Offaly TD Barry Cowen.

The Hanwha chief executive, In-Sub Jung, was also present, along with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Ireland, His Excellency Ki-hwan Kweon,and Mark Foley, CEO of Eirgrid.

Mr Reams said: “The services that Shannonbridge B will provide are vital to reinforce the electricity grid and help to ensure a secure electricity supply as it decarbonises. The recent security of supply crisis and war in Ukraine emphasises the importance of having a diverse and robust energy system.

“Wind and solar will be the predominant source of electricity in the future but will require back-up and support to work effectively. Shannonbridge B will play a key role in supporting a low carbon energy system. Lumcloon's partnership with Hanwha Energy started in 2018 and has grown to become very strong over the past years. We are delighted that Hanwha has committed to Shannonbridge B and we look forward to developing future projects together.”

Mr Reams thanked the entire Hanwha team and said many of them had “become part of the community here in Offaly”.

“Offaly is the home of Lumcloon Energy and we have established our office and first projects here. We started the energy storage journey in 2014 on the Rhode power plant site in east Offaly where a pilot project was delivered with the University of Limerick with Dr Robert Lynch and with the support of Energy Ireland. Its success propelled us to become a leader in the space today.

“The support of Anna Marie Delaney, CEO, Offaly County Council who is also here today and her team in the council has also been crucial over the last six years.”