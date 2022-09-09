Search

09 Sept 2022

Offaly businessman says Shannonbridge development is 'pioneering project'

Nigel Reams Offaly

Hanwha CFO Won Young Yung shares a joke with Lumcloon Energy CEO Nigel Reams at the Offaly Shannonbridge B project launch

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

09 Sept 2022 11:08 AM

OFFALY businessman Nigel Reams has said his company's new development in Shannonbridge is a pioneering project in the energy sector.

Known as Shannonbridge B, the €130m project involves the location of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and a synchronous condenser (a device which maintains system voltage) on a site beside the now closed Shannonbridge peat-fired power station.

Shannonbridge B is also across the road from another BESS which was developed by Mr Reams' company, Lumcloon Energy.

Lumcloon Energy is working in partnership with global Korean giant, Hanwha Energy, and together they have also built a BESS at Lumcloon, near Boora.

Addressing an audience at the launch of construction work on Shannonbridge B – which will create 150 building jobs – Mr Reams said: “Shannonbridge B is our third grid support project in Offaly and follows the highly successful Lumcloon BESS nearby and Shannonbridge BESS which you may have just seen on your arrival.

“For the first time at utility scale, Shannonbridge B will combine a long duration energy battery with a synchronous condenser to provide a full suite of system services. Delivering this pioneering project will involve collaboration between Hanwha Energy and Siemens Energy.”

The event in Shannonbridge was attended by An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, Minister of State Pippa Hackett, and Offaly TD Barry Cowen.

The Hanwha chief executive, In-Sub Jung, was also present, along with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Ireland, His Excellency Ki-hwan Kweon,and Mark Foley, CEO of Eirgrid.

Mr Reams said: “The services that Shannonbridge B will provide are vital to reinforce the electricity grid and help to ensure a secure electricity supply as it decarbonises. The recent security of supply crisis and war in Ukraine emphasises the importance of having a diverse and robust energy system.

“Wind and solar will be the predominant source of electricity in the future but will require back-up and support to work effectively. Shannonbridge B will play a key role in supporting a low carbon energy system. Lumcloon's partnership with Hanwha Energy started in 2018 and has grown to become very strong over the past years. We are delighted that Hanwha has committed to Shannonbridge B and we look forward to developing future projects together.”

Mr Reams thanked the entire Hanwha team and said many of them had “become part of the community here in Offaly”.

“Offaly is the home of Lumcloon Energy and we have established our office and first projects here. We started the energy storage journey in 2014 on the Rhode power plant site in east Offaly where a pilot project was delivered with the University of Limerick with Dr Robert Lynch and with the support of Energy Ireland. Its success propelled us to become a leader in the space today.

“The support of Anna Marie Delaney, CEO, Offaly County Council who is also here today and her team in the council has also been crucial over the last six years.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media