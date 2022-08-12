Latest weather forecast for The Tullamore Show is for a hot day but there is a risk of thunderstorms later in the day

Search

12 Aug 2022

12 Aug 2022 9:18 PM

The latest weather forecast for The Tullamore Show from Met Eireann is for a hot day but there is a risk of thunderstorms later in the day. 

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Sunday will be another  hot day with highest temperature of 25 to 30 degrees warmest in the southeast in light breezes.

Cloud will bubble up through the middle of the day, sparking off scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, which could produce some very heavy downpours and localised flooding.

Particular to Tullamore, the latest Met Eireann weather forecast is predicting thunderstorms to hit the area around 7pm

Local News

