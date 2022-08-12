Offaly mental health group chosen as the main charity at Tullamore Show

The community is at the core of what Tullamore Show is all about. They bring people together and they come together to help us as volunteers.

So, each year Tullamore Show invite applications for the much sought-after Charity Spot stand at the show. This is where they can fundraise through various ways and provides opportunity to raise awareness of the charity.

Each year the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show select one charity and this year they are delighted to announce that ACT Accessible Counselling Tullamore have been the successful charity.

This year more than ever our mental health is being tested with all that is going on in our country and around the world i.e., covid pandemic, wars, rise in cost of living and the list goes on and on. Care of our mental health is so important and vital.

Mental health is something that affects us all at some stage during our lives and at ACT their team of qualified, professional Counsellors and Psychotherapists offer a supportive environment where clients can talk about their issues and problems in a safe, confidential space without fear of judgement.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place in the picturesque Butterfields Estate, Blueball and hosts this showcase of country living on Sunday next.

For this one amazing day each year, both urban and rural communities mingle together seamlessly, all enjoying the authentic cultural experience that combines livestock, bloodstock, home, garden, entertainment, fashion, music and much more.