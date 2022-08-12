PROPERTY WATCH: Charming country cottage to go under hammer for bargain price tag

Phelans Cottage with an address at Kilkeany, Ballymacarbry in the sunny South East is a three bedroom home and is going under the hammer this August 18. It needs some work but it is listed the very low starting price of €65,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND
Accommodation
Auction Date & Time: Thu, August 18 commencing at 1pm and concluding at 2pm
IRELAND WEATHER: Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as Met Eireann pinpoints when heat wave will end
Then St Rynagh's captain Sean Dolan receiving the IFC cup from County Board chairman Michael Duignan just two years ago.
Patrick Kenny - from Shannon Harbour Community Development Committee presenting Ollie Doyle with first prize in the annual classic match.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.