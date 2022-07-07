Search

07 Jul 2022

Launch of 9th That Beats Banagher Festival this week

Launch of 9th That Beats Banagher Festival this week

The 9th 'That Beats Banagher' Festival will be launched this week

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 10:51 AM

THE launch of the 9th annual That Beats Banagher Festival will be held on this Thursday, July 7th in the Crank House on Main Street at 6.30pm. The festival will be launched by the well known poet, librettist and creative-writing teacher, Jessica Traynor.

Jessica will also read a selection from her suite of poems on Banagher called A Place of Pointed Stones. This collection of poems, written during Covid times, was largely inspired by events and writings from Banagher's history and folklore. The pamphlet of poems was commissioned by Offaly County Council and was composed following participation by many people from the town.

In making her submission for the commission Jessica declared she was immensely impressed by the depth and breadth of Banagher’s history and that she would like to work with the community to create a 'Poetic History of Banagher' which would stand as a testament to the changing face of Banagher over the years. She has successfully attained that objective with many of the poems encapsulating major motifs from Banagher's past including Saint Rynagh, Sir Mathew De Renzi, Charlotte Brontë's honeymoon, local folk cures, weather lore and riddles and a folklore explanation for the phrase Well! That Beats Banagher & Banagher Beats the Devil!

A limited number of the 28-page pamphlet of poems will be available on the night. Everybody is welcome! Beannchor Abú!


Crank House Transformed

Like many buildings on Main Street, Crank House has benefitted from a complete painting makeover and now sports a restrained grey-green and cream livery instead of its former shocking pink mantle. This splendid transformation is as a result of a significant town improvement initiative taken by Offaly County Council, spearheaded by John Mitchell and Kevin Waldron which is adding new life and vitality to the streetscape of Banagher. UÍbh Fáilghe abú!!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media