Festival returns to Offaly town after three year break

Mark Wilson (Blacksmith) gets Banagher man Aubrey Claffey to work on a piece of decorative copper during the 2019 “That’s Beats Banagher” festival.
The popular That Beats Banagher Festival will return this year with a BANG!
The festival will take place over the weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 22nd, 23rd and 24th with a multiplicity of literary, cultural and sporting events.
The festival launch takes place on Thursday week July 7th at 6.30pm in Crank House, Main Street, Banagher where the well-known poet, essayist, librettist and drama critic, Jessica Traynor, will launch and read from her suite of poems on Banagher called A Place of Pointed Stones. Jessica's poems cover topics such as Saint Rynagh and the Bishop, the phrase That Beats Banagher, Banagher Horse Fair and local folklore, cures and weather lore.
A limited number of copies of the poetry book will be available on the night. The festival itself will be unmissable with the launch serving as an overture to the main events at the end of July. Everybody is welcome on July 7th.
