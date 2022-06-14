Students raise funds for Hooves For Hospice Fundraiser

Students presenting the cheque to the Hooves4Hospice Committee.
Fifth year Agricultural Science students from St Brendan’s Community College Birr recently presented a cheque to Lions Club for their “Hooves For Hospice Fundraiser”.
Pictured are the students with their teacher Laura Grant and principal John Kennedy, presenting the cheque to Pat Nevin (Hooves4Hospice Committee).
