Businessman undertaking epic cycle from Birr to Berlin

Denis Madden (Founder & CEO) of European Tech Hub
Denis Madden (Founder & CEO) of European Tech Hub is undertaking an epic cycle from Birr to mark their new management of the Birr Technology Centre all the way to their offices in Berlin this week.
European Tech Hub is a growing international network of creative business hubs in Birr, Dublin and Berlin.
They are also a new sponsor of Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival this year. europeantechhub.ie
Pictured celebrating KDA's 40th birthday were l. to r. Cllr John Leahy, Yvonne Martin, Seamus Barron, Deirdre Regan and Declan Costello.
