Offaly community groups awarded over €16,000 from Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme

TWO Offaly community groups have separately been awarded a combined total of over €16,000 for activities to assist with peatlands conservation.

Cloghan Development Association has been awarded €14,030 to create a 10km track allowing the local community to enjoy the area’s boglands. Clara Heritage Society has been awarded €2,280 in Government funding to host a Summer Solstice Event on the Tony’s Hill area of Clara Bog. The aim of the event is to bring residents from the town and surrounding areas closer to their heritage while informing them of the historical, environmental and social importance of peatlands.

Total grant funding of €160,000 has been announced by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme. The scheme encourages local peatland communities, local groups, local schools and individuals to conserve and revitalise fens, raised and blanket bog in Special Areas of Conservation, Natural Heritage Areas and other peatland areas. It also promotes public engagement with and awareness of our natural heritage. The focus of the scheme is on community-led projects and volunteer group, who play a vital role in helping to promote and implement peatland conservation and restoration in Ireland. The scheme is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, a division of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Funding from the 2022 Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme will support peatland conversation projects in many ways including:

Conducting surveys to inform peatland restoration management plans,

Developing visitor amenities, including the installation of information and anti-littering signage

The development and maintenance on bog trails,

Public outreach, such as the production of information booklets, brochures and training manuals, awareness and education days, education programmes and hosting of seminars with expert speakers.

Projects that will benefit from this funding span across Ireland including Galway, Westmeath, Kildare, Offaly, Mayo, Kerry, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin.